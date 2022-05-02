West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for May 2 at 4 PM; Check Details

The beginning of the new week might bring some exciting news for all the ticket holders of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, as the West Bengal Lottery Department has geared up to roll out the winner’s list of today’s lucky draw at 4 PM on May 2. This Monday, you stand a glorious chance to make easy money, but all you need to do is to grab the ticket of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, which will only cost you Rs 6. Your lucky ticket can be bought from a lottery ticket selling shop which is authorised by the state government.

If your fortune shines today and you come first in the winning list of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta then you will win Rs 50 lakh. Rs 9000 will be given to the participant who grabs the second spot on the list.

Coming third and fourth will win you Rs 500 and Rs 250. If you come fifth then you are taking home Rs. 120. Well, the list of exciting prize money doesn’t end here. The state lottery department has kept a special consolation prize worth Rs. 1000.

All the participants of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw can take a look at the winning list on May 2 by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the official site of West Bengal’s Lottery Sambad i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in a browser of your choice.

Step 2: You will come across a red hyperlink that will say ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta May 2, 2022, Result’.

Step 3: Once you click the red hyperlink, you will be taken to a new page that will show the winning list of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw.

Step 4: Next you need to match your ticket number with the list.

A person winning any prize money can claim the amount from the West Bengal Gazette office in 30 days. After the completion of the 30 days, your ticket will be considered invalid and no amount can be claimed. The amount will be credited to the winner’s account after the verification process and tax deduction.

