West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Results at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Ticket-holders of Tuesday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad will soon come to know the much-awaited winning list for today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha result at: www.lotterysambadresult.in. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will announce the result of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw winners on its official website at 4 PM on Tuesday, February 8.

Each ticket for the West Bengal lottery Sambad can be bought for Rs 6 from state-authorised lottery shops. Participants of today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw, whose lottery ticket number matches with any of the numbers in the winning list, will win multiple money prizes starting from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 250.

Let us take a look at today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw prizes:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Those who have bought the tickets for the Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery, can check the winning ticket list by following these steps:

Step 1: Access the official website of West Bengal lottery Sambad department via any internet browser or follow the link given: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official website will feature a list of several weekly lucky draws. Look for the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 PM” and click on it.

Step 3: The new web page will reveal the list of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha winners for the February 8 lucky draw.

Step 4: Check the winning lottery ticket numbers with your Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket to find out if you have won any of the prizes

Winners of Tuesday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad lucky draw must report to the lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result to claim their prize money. Today’s lucky draw winners must remember to carry their winning ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The lottery money is only credited to the winners after their verification process is completed and deduction of tax is done.

