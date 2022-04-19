West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result for April 19 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: This Tuesday, the lottery department of West Bengal is giving a golden opportunity to all the participants of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha to win amazing prize money. The lottery department of the state will announce the winners of the lucky draw on April 19 at 4 PM. People participating in the exciting lucky draw can check the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad to know if it’s a lucky day for them or not.

You just need to spend Rs. 6 on the ticket for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha and you will stand a chance to clinch prize money up to Rs 50 lakh. If you are interested in participating in Tuesday’s lucky draw but haven’t bought your ticket yet, then do not worry as you can purchase your lucky tickets from any state authorised lottery ticket selling shop.

And those who are willing to check if their purchased ticket brought any luck to them, must follow these steps:

Step 1: To check the results of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha on Tuesday, ticketholders must visit the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: After opening the official website, check for the link that displays “Lottery Sambad Result 19-04-2022 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 pm result.”

Step 3: Clicking on the link will redirect you to a new webpage that will exhibit the winning list of Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha.

Step 4: Next you must go through the list and try to find your ticket number and if it is there, you win.

Wondering what you won? Prize money for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

If your ticket number matches that of the first position then you are taking home Rs.50 lakh. Winning the second prize of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will allow you to earn Rs.9000. Rs.500 will be given to a person who comes third and the fourth and fifth position holders will get Rs.250 and Rs.120. Not only this, but the authorities will also give a consolation prize of Rs. 1,000.

Where and when to claim your prize?

If you have won any of the exciting prize money, then you have only 30 days to claim your prize money from the West Bengal Lottery office, as after this period your tickets will be considered invalid. Remember you must carry a valid ID card and the winning ticket with you, which will be submitted before claiming the amount.

