West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result for January 11 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The winning lottery tickets of Tuesday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will be announced at 4pm today. Ticket holders of January 11 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery can check the list of winning ticket number by visiting the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad department: www.lotterysambadresult.in

The tickets of West Bengal Lottery Sambad weekly lucky draw are sold for Rs 6 each and can be bought from any lottery shop in the state. If you happen to have bought the lottery ticket for today’s lucky draw, you stand a chance of winning an exciting money prize starting from Rs 50 lakh as the first prize to Rs 250 as the third runners-up prize. The Lottery Sambad department also runs a lucky draw for a consolation prize to one lucky winner.

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Follow these steps to check the winning list of Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw:

Step 1: Begin your search by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad following the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the lottery website will feature a hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result 4 PM” and click on it.

Step 3: New web page with the list of Tuesday, January 11 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw winners will appear

Step 4: Take a look at the winning lottery ticket numbers with your Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery ticket number to see if you have won any prize.

Those who find their Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket numbers mentioned in the list must visit the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department within 30 days from the declaration of the result on January 11. Lottery winners must carry their winning tickets and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The prize money will be credited to the winners only after a successful verification process is completed and deduction of tax is done, if applicable.

