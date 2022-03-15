West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result for March 15 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Tuesday might turn out to be a lucky day for ticket-holders of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery. The West Bengal lottery Sambad department will be conducting the much-awaited lucky draw for March 15 lottery prizes. The winners’ list of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw will be out at 4pm. Participants can check the results, available on the official website of Lottery Sambad, at: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Tickets of West Bengal lottery can be bought from state-authorised ticket shops for just Rs 6. Those who buy the ticket for today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw have a chance of winning the top prize of Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prize winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw will take home Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 from the Lottery Sambad department. The fourth prize for Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is Rs 250, while the fifth prize winner of today’s lucky draw will receive Rs 120. The consolation prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will receive Rs 1,000.

Advertisement

Here is how one can check the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw winning ticket numbers :

Step 1: The official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad will reveal the results. Follow the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The lottery sambad website homepage will feature an array of links to different lucky draw results. Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha participants can click on the 4 PM Result tab redirecting them to a new web page

Step 3: The web page will feature the list of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery winning tickets.

Step 4: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket-holders can check if their ticket number matches with any of the given numbers on the winning list.

Those who find their Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket number with any of the winning lottery tickets mentioned in the list will have to claim the prize within 30 days from the announcement of the results. Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha winners should visit the West Bengal Gazette office, with their lottery ticket and a valid identification proof for mandatory verification.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.