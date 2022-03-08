West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result for March 8; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The ticket holders of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery should be ready, as March 8 might turn out to be their lucky day. Tuesday might bring some exciting news, as today, at 4 PM, the lucky draw winners for today’s West Bengal lottery will be revealed. So if you bought a ticket for the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery then you have an opportunity to bag amazing prize money.

You just need to spend Rs 6 to buy a ticket, while the prize money ranges from Rs 250 and goes up to Rs 50 lakh. For winning the first prize of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw, you will receive a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh. The person winning the second prize will bag Rs 9,000, while the third prize winner will receive Rs 500. The fourth and the fifth prize winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw will take home Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively.

Advertisement

This is not all. You shouldn’t get upset if you are unable to make it to the winner’s list as you still have a chance to win the consolation prize which is Rs 1,000.

To take a look at the winners of March 8 i.e. Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw, you should follow these steps:

Step 1: To check the winners, click on the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the red hyperlink present on the homepage, which will display ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha March 8, 2022 Result.’

Step 3: After clicking the hyperlink, you will be redirected to a new webpage that will reflect you the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha winning tickets.

Step 4: The ticket holders can check the numbers in the displayed list of winners.

The prize money should be claimed from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the day of result declaration i.e. March 8. After the 30 days have passed, the tickets will be considered invalid and you won’t be able to claim your prize money. The winning prize will be credited to your account, after the necessary tax deduction and completion of the verification process.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.