West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for February 1 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The February 1, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will be held by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. The winning numbers for the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will be rolled out on the lottery department’s official website lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm. The lottery will be held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The outcome will also get published in the local leading newspapers. Interested candidates can purchase the lottery tickets from any state-authorised shop for Rs 6 each.

The prize structure of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery, ranges from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 120.

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is also announced for one lucky winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw.

How to check the results of February 1, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Step 1: Open the official website of Sambad Lottery or just follow the link - www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the webpage, look for the link reading - ‘Lottery Sambad Result 01.02.2022 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ 4:00 pm result. And click on it.

Step 3: A list flashing the winning numbers of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw, will appear in a standard pdf format on your screen

Step 4: Match your lottery ticket’s number with the published numbers

In case you are a lucky winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery, report to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the winning amount. The winning ticket is valid for just 30 days, following the result announcement. Winners are required to present the ticket along with valid identity proof to the authorities for verification purposes. Ticket holders should make sure that the winning ticket is untampered. The individuals will be handed over the prize amount, once the tax deduction is done.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

