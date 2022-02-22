West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for February 22; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh!

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Today, on February 22, Tuesday, participants will have to retrieve their Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw tickets as the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad department will be announcing the list of winners on its official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in by 4pm.

The top money prize for the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw is Rs 50 lakh, followed by Rs 9,000 for the first runners up. The third prize winner for Tuesday’s lottery will take home Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner will receive Rs 250. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad department also awards a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 to one of its lucky draw winners.

Follow these steps if you wish to check Tuesday’s lucky draw-winning Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha list:

Step 1: Open the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad department by following the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will open on your screens. Click on the hyperlink that reads Tuesday, February 22, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery result.

Step 3: Clicking on the hyperlink, viewers will be redirected to a new webpage featuring the list of Tuesday’s lucky draw-winning lottery ticket numbers.

Step 4: Check the number mentioned on your Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket number and see if it is mentioned on the winning list.

After tallying your lottery ticket number with the mentioned winning ticket numbers on the list, winners should report to the West Bengal lottery sambad department office within 30 days.

Notably, the winners have to carry their winning lottery ticket along with a valid photo identification proof to claim their monetary rewards. Post the verification process, tax will also be deducted, if your prize falls within the tax bracket.

However, if you fail to deposit the winning ticket within 30 days, it will be considered invalid, and the ticket holder won’t be able to claim any winning amount.

