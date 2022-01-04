West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for January 4 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

If you have bought a lottery ticket and placed your bets on the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw for January 4, then you must keep an eye on the results. The winners of Tuesday’s lucky draw will be announced by the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department via its official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in. The result will most likely be out by 4pm. The Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery has a monetary prize for each winning spot. If your ticket number is announced as the first prize winner, you will take home Rs 50 lakh. It is followed by the participant whose ticket is mentioned as the second prize winner, for which the monetary award is Rs 9,000, while the third winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw will take home Rs 500. The fourth prize winner of Tuesday’s lottery will be awarded Rs 250.

Along with this, the lottery department also gives out a consolation prize to one lucky winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, priced Rs 1,000.

How to check the winners of the West Bengal Sambad lucky draw

Step 1: Open the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad department or click on this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will feature links to its lucky draw results. Click on the hyperlink which will lead you to the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery result of January 4, 2022.

Step 3: The webpage will open up the pdf list of Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery winning tickets.

Ticket holders whose ticket number is mentioned in the winning list have to report to the West Bengal lottery department office, within 30 days from the day the result is announced.

Winners should take care that the lottery ticket is not torn or damaged. Along with the ticket, the winning participants should also carry a valid photo identification proof.

