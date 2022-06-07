West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for June 7 at 4 PM; Check Details

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery of West Bengal are going to be out at 4 pm today June 7. Once they’re announced, the participants of Tuesday’s lucky draw will be able to check the winning numbers on the West Bengal lottery Sambad’s website, https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result.

On this day, the state lottery department has come forward with amazing cash prizes in return for Rs 6 ticket. You can win life-changing sums easily, even by sitting at home. The first prize in the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is kept at Rs 50 lakh. While those who grab the second spot on the winning list will be provided with Rs worth 9,000. Winners of third, fourth, and fifth places will receive Rs 500, Rs 250, and Rs 120 respectively. Besides that, there is a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 as well.

How to check the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw results? Find instructions here:

Step 1. Visit the West Bengal Lottery’s official website- https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/.

Step 2. On the homepage, there will be a link to ‘Lottery Sambad Result 7.6.2022 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha.’

Step 3: When you click on it, you will be taken to the results of Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw.

Step 4: Now, check if the numbers in your purchased ticket match those on the winning list.

If you make it to the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’s winning list, you must submit the ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office. Remember that there’s a time limit of 30 days during which you have to present your lottery ticket.

In case you exceed this time frame, then your ticket will be considered invalid. For a necessary verification process, you would also need to carry your identification documents. The amount will be credited to your account after the verification process is completed and tax deductions have been applied.

