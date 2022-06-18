West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangashree Damodar Lucky Draw for June 18 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The West Bengal Lottery Department is going to release the result of ‘Dear Bangashree Damodar’ lucky draw today, at 4 PM. Once the winning numbers roll out, participants of Saturday’s lottery will be able to check them at the official website, https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

Individuals who wish to take part in the Dear Bangashree Damodar lucky draw can purchase the tickets from any state-authorised shop in West Bengal. The price of a single lottery is easily affordable for all as it costs Rs 6 only.

In the Saturday lottery, the first prize winner will be taking home a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh while the second prize winner will be receiving Rs. 9,000. The third prize winner will bag Rs 500. You’ll be happy to learn that the lottery department is giving out a consolation prize of Rs. 1,000 as well.

Want to know the procedure to check the results of Dear Bangashree Damodar lottery? Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery, https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

Step 2: Open the link to “Dear Bangashree Damodar 4 pm result” available on the homepage.

Step 3: You will now be taken to a webpage carrying the winning numbers of Dear Bangashree Damodar lottery.

Step 4: Check the numbers mentioned on the list thoroughly.

Here’s How to claim prize money:

If you have won a prize in the Dear Bangashree Damodar lottery then you should visit the state Lottery Department office within 30 days. Ensure that this time limit is not exceeded otherwise you won’t be able to make a claim. It should also be mentioned that your winning ticket shall remain damage-free. In case the ticket gets damaged, it won’t get approved. Don’t forget to carry an identification card for the completion of a necessary verification process.

