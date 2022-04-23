West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result for April 23; Here's How to Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The West Bengal weekly lottery ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar’ results will be released today, April 23, at 4 p.m. Participants can view the results on the West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. Sambad is one of the most popular weekly lotteries, drawing tens of thousands of people each week with its alluring cash prizes. Even the underprivileged have a chance to win life-changing sums with a single lottery ticket for Rs 6.

The top payout in the Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery on Saturday is Rs 50 lakh. The lottery’s second prize winner will earn Rs 9,000, while the Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw’s third prize winner will receive Rs 500. A bonus of Rs 250 is also available for the fourth spot.

Follow these steps to check the results of Dear Bangasree Damodar on April 23, 2022:

Step 1: The winning list will be posted on the official website of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery, which can be found at: www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: The Lottery Sambad website’s homepage will provide links to the results of numerous weekly lucky draws. Click on the “Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 PM Result” link.

Step 3: The website will redirect you to a new page with a list of winning Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket numbers.

Step 4: Properly check the winning list to see if your lottery ticket number appears there.

Participants who win any of the prizes must submit their Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket to the West Bengal Lottery office. It is critical to ensure that your ticket is in good condition, as a ticket that is damaged may not be accepted. Lottery offices will also ask for evidence of identification as part of the essential verification process. As a result, you must have legitimate identification documents with you, such as an Aadhaar or a Pan Card.

