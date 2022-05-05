West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result for May 5; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The West Bengal Lottery’s weekly lucky draw for Thursday, ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi,’ has been announced. It is one of the most awaited lotteries in West Bengal. Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi gives the opportunity to win handsome cash prizes even to the poor with a single lottery ticket for Rs 6.

Take a peek at the cash prizes on offer. The highest prize for Thursday’s lucky draw is Rs 50 lakh, and you may earn Rs 9000 by reserving the second spot. The third-place winner will receive Rs 500, while the fourth and fifth-place winners will each receive Rs 250 and Rs 120. Don’t give up if you don’t make the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi winning list as you can still win a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

Don’t know how to check the results for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi? Get the steps here:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad by 4 p.m. today. If you have any problems accessing the site, use this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: The homepage of the Lottery Sambad website will include links to the results of many weekly lucky draws. However, click on the “Lottery Sambad Result 05-05-2022" link.

Step 3: Clicking the hyperlink will take you to a new web page displaying the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi winner’s list.

Step 4: Check the winning list to see if your lottery ticket number appears.

Participants must deliver their Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket to the West Bengal Lottery office if they win any of the prizes. It is crucial to check the quality of your ticket, as a damaged ticket may not be accepted. As part of the necessary verification process, lottery offices will also request identification documentation. So, you must carry valid identification documents with you, such as an Aadhaar card or a Pan Card.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.