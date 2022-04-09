West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for April 9 at 4 PM; Check Details

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The best time to check your luck has finally arrived. The West Bengal lottery department is all set to declare the result of the lucky winners of the West Bengal lottery Sambad weekly draw, Bangasree Damodar. The results of Bangasree Damodar will be announced today at 4 PM. Check if this Saturday will prove beneficial and lucky for you and whether or not you will get a chance to lay your hands on some exciting cash prizes. The participants of the Bangasree Damodar lucky draw can keep checking the results for April 9 lucky draw.

The results will be displayed on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad- www.lotterysambadresult.in. Weekly Sambad lucky draw garners a lot of attention because of its minimal ticket price. The ticket price is set at Rs 6 and is easily available at any authorised lottery shop in the state.

Advertisement

The West Bengal state lottery department has set the price of tickets at Rs 6 as it allows people from all strata to take part in the lottery and try out their luck.

Below is the list of prizes for Saturday’s Lottery Sambad Bangasree Damodar lucky draw:

First prize: Rs 50 Lakh

2. Second prize: Rs 9,000

3. Third prize: Rs 500

A consolation prize is also given to one lucky winner by the West Bengal state lottery department. A prize of Rs 1,000 is given to one lucky winner as a consolation prize.

Follow these steps to check out the winning ticket for today’s Bangasree Damodar lucky draw:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sambad Lottery, that is- www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Lottery Sambad Result 09-04-2022 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result".

Step 3: The link will redirect you to a new page containing the list of winning lottery numbers for the Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw.

Step 4: Check for your ticket number in the list, if your ticket number matches with the winning number in the list, it means you have won.

You can claim the prize by going to the West Bengal Lottery Department’s office. You will be required to show your winning Bangasree Damodar ticket along with one id proof. The winners must keep in mind the deadline. From the date of announcement of the results, winners will be given a time frame of 30 days to claim their prize.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.