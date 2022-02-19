West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for February 19 at 4 PM; Here's How You Can Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The ticket holders of West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar should brace themselves since at 4 PM today, the lucky draw winners of today’s lottery will be announced. You can buy the lottery tickets from any lottery ticket selling shop in the state. The result for February 19 luck draw will be updated on the official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm on Saturday.

The ticket holders of Dear Bangasree Damodar stand a chance of winning a range of amazing money prizes. While you can purchase a single ticket for just Rs. 6, the first prize winner of Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw will receive a whopping amount of Rs. 50 lakhs.

The consolation prize is Rs. 1,000, which will be granted to multiple valid ticket holders. The second prize winner will receive Rs. 9,000, followed by the third prize of Rs. 500. And the fourth and the fifth prize winner of today’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw will take home Rs. 250 and Rs. 120, respectively.

Follow these steps to check the winners of February 19 i.e. Saturday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department, as the winning ticket numbers will be revealed here. And if you are not able to open it, click on this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: As soon as you click on the link, a red hyperlink will be displayed on the homepage of the official lottery website, which reads ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar February 19, 2022 Result.”

Step 3: Click on the hyperlink as it will redirect you to a new webpage that will reflect the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar winning tickets.

Step 4: Ticket holders can match their ticket number with the list of winners and spot it on the winning list.

The ticket holders, who get a spot on the winning list of the February 19 of the Sambad lucky draw, will have to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the day of the result declaration i.e. February 19.

After the 30 days is over, the winning ticket will be considered invalid, and the ticket holder won’t be able to claim any winning amount. The lottery department will complete the verification process and credit the winning amount to the winner’s account after mandatory tax deductions.

