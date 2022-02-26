West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for February 26 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: This weekend might bring some exciting news for the ticket holders of West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar, as at 4 PM today, the lucky draw winners of today’s lottery will be revealed. So the ticket holders of Dear Bangasree Damodar should brace themselves, as you might get lucky today, and bag an amazing prize. People who haven’t bought their tickets yet, don’t wait for any more as you can buy the lottery tickets from any state-authorised lottery ticket selling shop. The result for February 26 luck draw will be updated at 4 pm on the official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in on Saturday.

People with the tickets of Dear Bangasree Damodar stand a chance of winning an amazing range of money prizes. While you can buy a single ticket for just Rs 6, each position in the winning list is allocated to prize money. It ranges from Rs 1,000 up to Rs 50 lakh.

The first prize winner of Dear Bangasree Damodar’s lucky draw will get a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh.

The consolation prize is Rs 1,000, which will be granted to several valid ticket holders.

The second prize winner will bag Rs 9,000, followed by the third prize of Rs 500.

The fourth and the fifth prize winner of the lucky draw will take home Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively.

Follow these steps to take a look at the winners of February 26 i.e. Saturday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw:

Step 1: Click on the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department, as the winning ticket numbers will be reflected here. Click on the below-given link in case you are unable to open it. Link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: After clicking on the link, a red hyperlink will be displayed on the homepage of the official lottery website, which will display ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar February 16, 2022 Result.”

Step 3: After clicking on the hyperlink, you will be redirected to a new webpage that will reflect the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar winning tickets.

Step 4: All the ticket holders can match their numbers with the displayed list of winners.

The winners of the February 26 Sambad lucky draw, will have to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office in not more than 30 days from the day of result declaration i.e. February 26.

After 30 days are over, the winning ticket will be considered invalid, and the winners of the lottery won’t be able to claim any winning amount. After the completion of the verification process, the lottery department will credit the winning amount to the winner’s account after the compulsory tax deductions.

