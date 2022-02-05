West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for February at 4 PM; Step-by-step Guide to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: West Bengal’s Saturday lucky draw in the form of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery will be held today, February 5. You can purchase the lottery tickets from any lottery ticket selling shop, present across the state. Each ticket of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery is being sold for Rs. 6, and with luck by your side, you can claim prizes up to Rs. 50 lakh. If you are a participant of the Saturday lottery, note that the list of the winning tickets will be revealed by afternoon via the official website of the Sambad department: www.lotterysambadonline.com.

Here is the prize list of February 5, Saturday’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery

First prize: Rs. 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs. 9,000

Third Prize: Rs. 500

Fourth Prize: Rs. 250

Fifth Prize: Rs. 120

Apart from these monetary rewards, one lucky winner of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery will receive a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Follow the steps to view the winning list of February 5 Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw:

Step 1. Open the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department. And if you are not able to open it, follow this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2. As soon as you click on the link, the homepage of the Lottery Sambad website will open up. Look for a red hyperlink reading - “Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery 05.02.2022, 4 pm result.” Click on it.

Step 3. When you click on it, you will be redirected to the list of winners, for Saturday’s lucky draw.

Step 4. Match your ticket number with the list of winners of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery.

Ticket holders, who get a spot on the winning list of the February 5 West Bengal Lottery Sambad lucky draw, can visit the Sambad department. However, they have to make the claim within 30 days of the announcement of the results. Once the 30-day time period is over, the winning lottery ticket will stand invalid, and the ticket holder won’t be able to claim any prize money. But if you are able to complete the verification process within the deadline, the prize money will get transferred to your account.

