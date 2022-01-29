West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for January 29 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The West Bengal State Lottery Department is all set to host another lottery today. It’s January 29, Saturday, and every week on this day, the department conducts the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery. The participants of the lottery can win various exciting cash prizes if they are able to bag a spot on the winning list. West Bengal is among the 13 states in India that host lotteries through a traditional, offline, and paper-based method. The Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery of the West Bengal lottery department will be held under the supervision of two independent judges, at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata.

Each lottery ticket is priced at Rs 6 and it can lead the ticket holders to prizes upto Rs 50 lakh. The winning numbers of the Saturday, Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery will be updated on the official portal, www.lotterysambadresult.in in a pdf format by 4 pm. Alternatively, the participants can also find the winning numbers in a local newspaper, which gets published across the state.

Prize structure of Dear Bangasree Damodar:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Procedure to view today’s results:

Step 1: Head to the official Sambad Lottery website or log on to www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: On the webpage, click on the hyperlink stating - ‘Lottery Sambad Result 29.01.2022 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4.00 pm result’.

Step 3: List featuring the winning lottery numbers will get displayed on your screen

Step 4: Match your lottery ticket with the winning numbers that get published.

Winners of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery can claim the prize by visiting the West Bengal Gazette office, within 30 days following the announcement of the result. The officials at the department will check your winning lottery ticket as well as your identity proof, before initiating the transfer of the prize. The prize money will only be credited once the verification process and the mandatory tax deduction process is completed.

West Bengal State Lottery Department day-wise list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

