West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for January 8 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket holders should brace themselves since today is the day when they will get to know the winners of the lucky draw. The results of the January 8 lucky draw will be updated on the official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm on Saturday.

The Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket-holders stand a chance of winning a range of exciting money prizes. The first prize winner of Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw will receive Rs 50 lakh followed by the second prize who will win Rs 9,000. The third prize winner of today’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw will get Rs 500 and the fourth prize winner will receive Rs 250. The fifth prize winning ticket-holder of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery will take home Rs 120.A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 will also be awarded during today’s lucky draw.

You can check the winners of Saturday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw winners following these steps:

Step 1: Dear Bangasree Damodar winning ticket numbers will be revealed on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will display a hyperlink that reads ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar January 8, 2022 Result.”

Step 3: Click on the hyperlink to be redirected to a new webpage that will show the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar winning tickets.

Step 4: Ticket holders can tally their ticket number and see if they spot it on the winning list.

Winners of Saturday’s Sambad lucky draw will have to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the day of the result declaration i.e. January 8. The State lottery department will run a thorough verification process and credit the prize money to the winners after mandatory tax deductions.

