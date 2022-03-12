West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for March 12 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The ticket holders of West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar should gear up, as this weekend they might get lucky. At 4 PM today i.e March 12, the winners of the lucky draw will be announced. Participants of the March 12 lucky draw stand a chance of winning amazing prize money. If you haven’t already bought the tickets for Dear Bangasree Damodar, then you should hurry and purchase your tickets from any state-authorised lottery ticket selling shop.

Dear Bangasree Damodar gives an amazing opportunity to its ticket holders to win an exciting range of prize money. And to be able to bag it, you just need to spend Rs 6 to buy a single ticket, after which you can win enthralling prize money that ranges from Rs 120 to Rs 50 lakh.

If you get lucky and win the first prize of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw, then you can bag a whopping amount of Rs. 50 lakh. While the second prize winner will get Rs 9000, the third prize winner will take home Rs 500. If you made it to the list in the fourth and fifth position then you will bag Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. People who are unable to make it to the list of winners, shouldn’t be upset, as they stand a chance of bagging the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Advertisement

If you are wondering how to check the winners’ list of March 12 i.e. Saturday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw, then follow these below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Firstly, you need to open the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Once you have opened the link, you will see a red hyperlink on the homepage that reads ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar March 12, 2022 Result’, click on it.

Step 3: After this, you will be redirected to a page, which will display the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar winning tickets.

Step 4: Ticket holders should match their ticket numbers with the displayed list.

If you got lucky and won prize money, then you need to claim it within 30 days, as after that your ticket will be considered invalid. You can claim your prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office. The winning amount will be credited to your account after the necessary verification process and the deduction of tax, if any.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.