West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for March 19 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: This weekend might bring some exciting news for the ticket holders of West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar, as at 4 PM today i.e March 19, the winners of the lucky draw will be revealed. People participating in the lucky draw of the March 19 should brace themselves as they stand a chance of winning amazing prize money. People willing to participate on March 19 i.e Saturday’s Dear Bangasree Damodar should hurry up and buy their lucky tickets from any state-authorized lottery ticket selling shop.

To be able to bag the exciting range of prize money of Dear Bangasree Damodar, you just need to spend Rs. 6 on a single ticket after which you stand a chance of winning enthralling prize money that ranges from Rs 120 to Rs 50 lakh. Yes, you heard that right.

Talking about the prize money in detail, the first prize of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw is a whopping amount of Rs. 50 lakh. This is not all. If you win the second prize of the lucky draw then you can take home Rs 9000, while the third prize winner will receive Rs 500.

Not just this, but if you clinch the fourth and fifth position then you will bag Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. If you couldn’t make it to the winning list, then don’t be upset, as you still stand a chance of receiving the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

To know the results of March 19 i.e. Saturday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw, follow these below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal Lottery department i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: After opening the link, click on the red hyperlink on the homepage that shows ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar March 19, 2022 Result’.

Step 3: Once you clicked on the hyperlink, you will be redirected to a new page that will display the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar winning tickets.

Step 4: Go on and match your ticket numbers with the displayed list.

Winners of the lucky draw must claim their prize money within 30 days, as after that, the lottery tickets will be considered invalid. All the winners can claim their prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office. Authorities will credit the winning amount to your account after the verification process and the deduction of tax if any.

