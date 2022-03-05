West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results For March 5 at 4 PM; Here's How You Can Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Ticket holders of West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar should brace themselves, as this weekend might bring some exciting news for them. Your wait is over as today, at 4 PM, the lucky draw winners for today’s West Bengal lottery will be declared.

So, if you own a ticket of Dear Bangasree Damodar then you should gear yourself, as you might get lucky this Saturday, and bag an amazing prize. And for people who haven’t bought their tickets yet, they need to hurry and can buy the lottery tickets from any state authorised lottery ticket selling shop. The result for March 5 lucky draw will be reflected at 4 pm on the official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in.

If you are a ticket holder of Dear Bangasree Damodar then be happy as you stand a chance of winning an amazing range of prize money. While you can buy a ticket for just Rs. 6, the prize money ranges from Rs 1,000 up to Rs 50 lakh. If you win the first prize of Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw then you will receive a whopping amount of Rs. 50 lakhs.

The second prize winner will get Rs. 9,000, followed by the third prize which is Rs. 500. The fourth and the fifth prize winner of the lucky draw will bag Rs. 250 and Rs. 120, respectively. This is not all. If you are unable to make it to the list of aforementioned prizes then you still have a chance to bag the consolation prize which is Rs. 1,000, and this will be granted to several valid ticket holders.

To take a look at the winners of March 5 i.e. Saturday’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw, you should follow these steps:

Step 1: To check the winning ticket numbers, you should click on the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Once you open the official website, you will see a red hyperlink on the homepage of the official lottery website, which will display ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar March 5, 2022 Result.’

Step 3: Click on the hyperlink then you will be redirected to a new webpage that will show you the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar winning tickets.

Step 4: Match your numbers with the displayed list of winners.

The winners of today’s lucky draw should claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office in not more than 30 days from the day of result declaration i.e. March 5. Once this period is over, the winning ticket will be considered invalid and no prize money can be claimed after that.

The lottery department will credit the winning prize to the winner’s account after the completion of the verification process and the compulsory tax deductions.

