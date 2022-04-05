West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for April 2; Here's How to Check

West Bengal is all set to announce the names of the lucky winners of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery. The results will be announced today at 4 pm. Saturday might prove lucky for some of you and you can have an exciting chance to win some amazing prizes. The contestants of the April 2 lucky draw of Dear Bangasree Damodar can check the results on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad - www.lotterysambadresult.in.

The weekly lucky draw is known to gain attention from a lot of people. However, only a handful get the chance to win this prize money. You can purchase these lottery tickets, priced at an affordable Rs 6, from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

Here are the prizes for Saturday’s Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw:

1st prize - 50 lakh

2nd prize- Rs 9,000

3rd prize- Rs 500

The West Bengal State lottery department also gives out a consolation prize to one of the lucky winners up to Rs 1,000.

Here’s how you can check the winning tickets for today’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw-

1. Go to the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery, which is www.lotterysambadresult.in.

2. Click on the link “Lottery Sambad Result 02-04-2022 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result".

3. You will be redirected to a new page with a list of winning lottery numbers for the Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw.

4. Check your number of lottery in the list. If it appears in the list, it means you have won.

Here’s how you can claim the prize

If you have won the lottery, you can claim the winning amount by visiting the office of the West Bengal Lottery Department. You must show your winning ticket along with valid proof of identification in order to claim the amount. The winners must keep in mind that they only have 30 days time period from the date of the results announcement to claim their prize.

