West Bengal Lottery Result for June 12 at 4 pm, Prize up to Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Saturday lottery result for June 12 will be declared by the state lottery department today at 4 pm. One can buy the ticket for this popular lottery game at Rs 6 from any of the legalised ticket vendors across the state. Those having a ticket for the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery can check their results by visiting the official portal of the state lottery department at lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/. The winners of the West Bengal weekly lottery draw, get a maximum prize of up to Rs 50 lakhs.

Here’s how to check if you have won any prizes in the West Bengal Saturday lottery result

Step 1. Go to the internet browser and search the West Bengal Sambad Lottery official portal https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/.

Step 2. On the homepage, there will be a link provided for “Lottery Sambad Result 12.06.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result”.

Step 3. Upon clicking on that link, the winning ticket numbers will be displayed on the screen

Step 4. Match your lottery ticket number with the numbers on the winning list to see if you have won or not

If your ticket number is on the winning list then you can win any prize between Rs 120 and Rs 50 lakhs. In total, six prizes are available for the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery winners. The list of prize money is given below

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

The winners of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery will have to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the release of the result. They will need to submit a copy of the lottery ticket, valid id proof, address proof and other required documents for verification.

The state lottery department rolls out seven weekly lotteries from Monday to Sunday.

