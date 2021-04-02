West Bengal Lottery Result to be Out Today at 4pm; How to Check; Prize Details

Ticket holders of the West Bengal Friday Lottery will be able to check the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result on the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm today on April 2. The state lottery department rolls out seven weekly lotteries, tickets of which can be bought from any lottery shopin the state. The price of a single lottery ticket is fixed at Rs 6.

The weekly lotteries organised by the lottery department are as under:Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi TeestaTuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi TorshaWednesday: Dear Bangabhumi RaidakThursday: Dear Bangabhumi BhagirathiFriday: Dear Bangabhumi AjaySaturday: Dear Bangasree DamodSunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

To check the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery, ticket holders of the same can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Access the official website of the lottery department at www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: From the homepage of the official website click on the hyperlink “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM”.

Step 3: The results of the lottery will be displayed on a new window.

Step 4: See if your ticket number matches with any of the winning ticket numbers mentioned on the list.

If you are one of the winners, you will be eligible to win multiple prizes. Check the details here:

First prize: Rs 50 lakhs

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

To claim the winning amount, the winners will have to visit the West Bengal State Lottery department office along with their lottery ticket and valid ID proof within 30 days from the declaration of the result that is April 2. The lottery ticket and ID proof is required by the lottery office for the verification process after which the winning amount will be handed to the winners.

Also, as the winning amount is subject to tax deduction as per the government norms, it will be awarded only after deducting the tax amount if applicable.