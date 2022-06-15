West Bengal Lottery Results 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Winning Numbers for June 15 at 4 PM; Check Details

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULTS 2022: The West Bengal lottery Sambad will announce the results of ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lucky draw today at 4 pm. Once the winning numbers are released, participants of the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery will be able to check them at the official website, https://lotterysambadonline.com/.

The West Bengal Lottery Department offers amazing cash prizes in the lucky draws it conducts every day and this one is no exception. The first prize winner of Wednesday’s lottery will get Rs 50 lakh, whereas the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third and fourth prize winners of the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery will be taking home Rs 500 and Rs 250 respectively. A prize of Rs 120 will be awarded to the fifth prize winner. Additionally, a lucky contestant will bag the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Here are the steps to check the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak results for June 15:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WB lottery department – www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: You’ll see a link on the homepage that reads, “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak 4 pm result.”

Step 3: Click on it and you will be taken to a webpage that displays the results of today’s lottery.

Step 4: Match the numbers on your ticket to those on the winning list.

If you have won a prize in Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery then report to the State Gazette office and submit your ticket within 30 days. Make sure you don’t exceed the time limit of 30 days otherwise you won’t get the money you have won. It is also important that you keep the condition of your ticket good since a damaged one might not get approved.

While visiting the office, remember to carry an identification card for a necessary verification procedure. Your winnings will be credited to your account after the verification process is completed and tax deductions (if applicable) have been made.

