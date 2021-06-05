West Bengal Lottery Results for June 5 at 4 PM; Know the Prizes, Other Details Here

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will publish the ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar’ weekly result for June 5 at 4 pm on its official website. People who have bought the ticket can check the draw results at lotterysambadresult.in. To see the results of the lottery, you have to match the number on the winner’s list with the number mentioned on your ticket.

Here is the step-by-step process to check the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery result for June 5:

Step 1: Open any browser of your choice and visit the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery, lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 05.06.2021 ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar’ and click on the tab

Step 3. You will be able to see the winning lottery numbers in a pdf form

Step 4: Match the ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar’ lottery ticket number with the digits mentioned on the winning list

Here is a list of prizes available for the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

If you have won any prize, you must claim the winning amount money within 30 days of the announcement of the result. For the same, you will have to submit the winning lottery ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office. You must produce a valid id proof for verification. After the document verification process is conducted, the winner is handed over the prize money. It is important to note that the amount will be credited only after tax deduction as per the norms of the West Bengal Lottery Department.

A day-wise list of the lotteries rolled out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

