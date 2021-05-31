West Bengal Lottery Results for May 31 to be Announced at 4 PM; Know the Prizes, Other Details Here

The West Bengal state lottery department will publish the ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ lottery result for May 31 at 4 pm on its official website. Those who bought the West Bengal Monday lottery ticket can check the draw result by visiting the official website. The result will be made available in pdf form which the participants will need to download. Here are the steps to check the West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result for May 31:

Step 1. Search for the official portal of West Bengal Sambad Lottery https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/ through any internet browser.

Step 2. Once you go to the portal, click on the tab for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 31.5.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ available on the homepage

Step 3. The winning lottery numbers will be displayed in pdf form. Download the pdf and search for your lottery ticket number within the list

If your lottery number matches with the winning numbers, you will get a chance to bag a whopping amount of upto Rs 50 lakh. The minimum prize money that a ticket holder of West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta can win is Rs 120. Below is the complete list of prizes available for the West Bengal Monday lottery draw

First Prize- Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

If you have won any of the abovementioned prizes, you will have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the result. You will need to submit a printout of their lottery ticket along with valid id proof at the West Bengal Gazette office. The prize money will be handed to you after the document verification and a tax deduction as per the state government norms.

West Bengal State lottery department conducts seven weekly lotteries every day. These lotteries draw are named Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangasree Ichamati, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, and Dear Bangasree Damodar.

