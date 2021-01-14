West Bengal Lottery Sambad: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result to be Out at 4pm Today; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50L
In order to receive the prize money, lottery winners have to claim it at the West Bengal Sambad lottery office within 30 days of the declaration of results.
- Last Updated: January 14, 2021, 09:55 IST
The results of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery will be declared on Thursday, January 14 at 4pm by the West Bengal State Lottery Department.If you are one of those who has purchased a ticket for the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery,then you can check the results athttp://www.lotterysambad.com/index.php.
Ticket buyers can take the following steps to check the results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery:
Step 1: Visit the website http://www.lotterysambad.com/index.phpStep 2: On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Todays Result’Step 3: Click on the PDF file next to ‘4:00 PM’ to open the file that has the results of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi LotteryStep 4: Now check if your ticket matches with the winning ticket. If that does not happen, you can continue checking if you have won any other prize
In order to receive the prize money, lottery winners have to claim it at the West Bengal Sambad lottery office within 30 days of the declaration of results. Theywill have to submit their winning ticket with a valid ID proof that could establish the authenticity of the winner.Once the verification process gets completed, the lottery winner is going to receive the prize after a tax deduction, if applicable.
Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery winners get several prizes. They are as follows:
- First: Rs 50 Lakh
- Second: Rs 9000
- Third: Rs 5000
- Fourth: Rs 250
- Fifth: Rs 120
- Consolation: Rs 1000
- Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
- Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
- Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak
- Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
- Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
- Saturday: Dear Bangashree Damodar
- Sunday: Dear Bangashree Ichamati