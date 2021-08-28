West Bengal: Mamata to Address Virtual Rally on TMCP Foundation Day

Trinamool Student Council (Chhatra Parishad) Foundation Day has been trending on Twitter since morning today. Trinamool supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, the Trinamool All India General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, have also left special messages on social media for the youth wing of the party. In their messages, the two leaders said that the youngsters were going to be instrumental in achieving their 2024 dream.

On #TMCPFoundationDay, I extend my best wishes to the vibrant members of our Chhatra Parishad. We are proud of your achievements & invaluable contributions to the party!Today, I urge all students to join us in the fight against forces that try to break the spirit of Democracy. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 28, 2021

Abhishek Banerjee also strongly declared his confidence in the power of the youth. Calling students the ‘pride of the party, the Trinamool All India General Secretary wrote that he believes that they will be able to take the country to greater levels in the coming days.

Our students are our pride!On #TMCPFoundationDay, I celebrate the indomitable spirit of our student community. It is time for us to unitedly take this nation to even greater heights. It is my firm belief that all of you will be immensely successful in your future endeavours. — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 28, 2021

The TMC has adopted a nationwide programme on the foundation day. It has already come up with a new campaign song ‘Desh Ma Bachabe Mamata’. This is the song which is going to be sung at the rally today. Since large gatherings are prohibited because of Covid-19, Mamata will be present at the rally virtually through video conference call and deliver the speech at 2.30 pm.

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee will conduct the rally in the manner of an administrative meeting, where she will try to know the opinions of the student community across Bengal from Sundarban-Cooch Behar to Bashirhat and Bankura. Trinamool Students’ Council (TMCP) president Trinankur Bhattacharya said, “All the 35 organizational districts of the Trinamool Congress have giant screens. These screens will stream the live images of the chief minister’s speech."

