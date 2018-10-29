GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
West Bengal Man Arrested for Selling Infant Twin Daughters for Rs 1,80,000

The couple, who have a 10-year-old daughter as well, sold off the twins to two different families.

Updated:October 29, 2018, 12:40 PM IST
Barasat (West Bengal): A man has been arrested for allegedly selling off his twin daughters to two childless couples in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday.

Ratan Brahma (38) of Bahaduria village had allegedly sold his two-month-old twin daughters to a rice trader for Rs 1 lakh and to a couple of Ramchandrapur village for Rs 80,000, they said.

Brahma and his wife also have a 10-year-old daughter.

The police arrested Brahma Sunday night and rescued one of the twins from the rice trader's house at Thakurnagar area. The second baby was recovered from the house of another childless couple at Ramchandrapur village, they said.

The twins have been kept at a Chandpara health centre and would be produced before the child welfare committee on Monday, the police added.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
