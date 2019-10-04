West Bengal Man Sentenced to Death for Rape, Murder of Physiotherapist in Mumbai

Mumbai: A sessions court on Friday awarded death sentence to a man for raping and murdering a 24-year-old physiotherapist in suburban Vile Parle in 2016.

Sessions court Judge A D Deo had convicted West Bengal resident Debasish Dhara (29) on September 24. In her order, Judge Deo said the brutality of the crime shook the conscience of the society and judiciary.

Deo said Dhara, who is seen to be looking for prey by peeping inside the house in midnight, committed the crime with "total depravity", "meanness" and without any provocation.

"The crime is committed so brutally that it shocks the conscience of the society and also judicial conscience," she said, adding that it was done in a barbaric manner with no regards to the life of a person.

"Our home is considered the safest place to be and the victim was an innocent, helpless woman sleeping in her house," she said.

The accused had pleaded for leniency, citing his poor family background. The court also recommended the state government to award adequate compensation to the family of the victim under the Manodhairya Scheme for rape victims.

The incident occurred in December 2016. The victim was found dead inside her house in Vile Parle in a naked state strangled with a pair of jeans.

Dhara, who was arrested from West Bengal two months later, worked near the victim's home and had seen her on several occasions.

On the night of the incident, he entered her house seeing the door ajar, raped her and strangled her with a pair of jeans.

