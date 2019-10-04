West Bengal Man Sentenced to Death for Rape, Murder of Physiotherapist in Mumbai
The sessions court recommended the Maharashtra government to award adequate compensation to the family of the victim under the Manodhairya Scheme for rape victims.
Image for representation only.
Mumbai: A sessions court on Friday awarded death sentence to a man for raping and murdering a 24-year-old physiotherapist in suburban Vile Parle in 2016.
Sessions court Judge A D Deo had convicted West Bengal resident Debasish Dhara (29) on September 24. In her order, Judge Deo said the brutality of the crime shook the conscience of the society and judiciary.
Deo said Dhara, who is seen to be looking for prey by peeping inside the house in midnight, committed the crime with "total depravity", "meanness" and without any provocation.
"The crime is committed so brutally that it shocks the conscience of the society and also judicial conscience," she said, adding that it was done in a barbaric manner with no regards to the life of a person.
"Our home is considered the safest place to be and the victim was an innocent, helpless woman sleeping in her house," she said.
The accused had pleaded for leniency, citing his poor family background. The court also recommended the state government to award adequate compensation to the family of the victim under the Manodhairya Scheme for rape victims.
The incident occurred in December 2016. The victim was found dead inside her house in Vile Parle in a naked state strangled with a pair of jeans.
Dhara, who was arrested from West Bengal two months later, worked near the victim's home and had seen her on several occasions.
On the night of the incident, he entered her house seeing the door ajar, raped her and strangled her with a pair of jeans.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dipika Kakar Hospitalised, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Picture
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 to Feature Desert Eagle Pistol, Payload Mode, RP Rewards and More
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV Sells Out on Flipkart; I Am Not One of The Lucky Folks
- GoPro Hero 8 Black And GoPro Max Action Cameras Are All About Versatility
- Blaming Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's 'Zero' Makes No Sense, Says Sania Mirza