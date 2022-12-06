Bengal Man With 150-year-old Trishul Stuck in Neck Walks 65 Km for Operation

A shocking video of a man walking with a trishul (trident) lodged in his neck in West Bengal has gone viral on social media. The man identified as Bhaskar Ram, walked for 65 km with his throat punctured with a 150-year-old trishul from Kalyani to NRS Medical College in Kolkata on November 27.

After Ram reached the emergency department at around 3 am of November 28, doctors were shocked to the approximately 30 cm long trishul lodged in his neck. Doctors said he didn’t feel any pain, was able to speak normally and remained calm before the surgery.

The specialist team of doctors led by Associate Professor Dr Pranabashish Banerjee, Dr Arpita Mahanti, Sutirtha Saha and Dr Madhurima performed the surgery, according to a report by CNBC. “The operation was too risky to perform. But our team has done it, the patient is stable now," Dr Pranabashish Banerjee was quoted as saying.

According to his family members, the trident has been preserved at their house and has been worshipping the historical trident for a century and a half.

Ram was attacked with the trident by a man during an argument. His sister lost consciousness after seeing the trident in his neck.

