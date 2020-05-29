West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose, Wife Test Positive for Covid-19, Kept Under Home Isolation

In a big setback to Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, state Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose, who was working extensively for the welfare of the migrant workers and actively involved in post cyclone ‘Amphan’ relief operations, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Bose is the first state cabinet minister to be infected with the Covid-19.

According to sources in West Bengal Health Department, “He is asymptomatic and advised to follow the norms for home quarantine. His wife has also tested positive. She too advised to stay at home. All of them are fine and there is nothing to worry”.

The source further said that the minister and his wife went for Covid-19 tests after their domestic help was found positive for the virus.

“We have advised all those who came in contact with Sujit Bose, his wife and domestic help to stay at home quarantine. The contact tracing has been done to contain the virus from spreading. We have prepared a list of people who came in contact with him. Some media professionals were also advised to stay at home as they also came in contact with him,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal has reported 4,536 confirmed Covid-19 cases till May 28 and total deaths due to the disease has jumped to 223. Total deaths due to comorbidity issues stand at 72, while the recovery rate is 36.77 per cent. A total number of samples that have been tested for coronavirus in the state till May 28 is 1, 75,769.

On Thursday, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said, “I would like to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that coronavirus doesn't spread. It’s not the time for politicising the issue. This is the time to fight this pandemic together. In this situation, it is my request to Prime Minister Modi to intervene into the matter.”

Taking a potshot at Amit Shah and other BJP leaders, she had said, “If they (Centre) are claiming that we have failed in containing the virus, then I would like to invite them to Bengal to handle the issue.”

