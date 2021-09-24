West Bengal: Miscreants Spread Fake News About Habra Hospital Being Haunted

Rumours of Habra Hospital, one of the busiest health centres in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, being haunted have proven to be false and a work of some nearby hoodlums.

Manasa Puja, worshipping Goddess Manasa, takes place every year in this hospital but the Covid-19 outbreak led to authorities deciding against any celebrations in the past two years. This year, the Manasa Puja celebrations will once again resume. However, some miscreants spread the news that the puja was being conducted to cleanse the hospital of ghosts. The news created panic among the relatives of patients who are currently admitted to the hospital.

According to reports, the hospital superintendent has filed a complaint and issued a warning to the local media personnel to stop spreading baseless rumours. Several people have gotten into trouble as a result of this fake news and it has also created panic among the locals. According to hospital sources, weeds have grown due to a lack of renovation, forcing the place to wear a worn-down and unkempt look.

The hospital superintendent said that weeds will be cleared out soon and the building will be painted soon. This issue has also attracted the attention of the Science Forum. People from Gobardanga in Ashoknagar have been admitted to this hospital since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic In such times, creating fake news can create an adverse impact on the minds of people, say hospital authorities.

According to Pradyut Karmakar, a member of the West Bengal Science Forum District Committee, people are mistaking shadows for ghosts. He insists that all this is wrong today. Habra Hospital Superintendent Vivekananda Biswas joined Karmakar in denying all reports of hauntings, calling all such reports ‘bogus’. The puja is not being carried out to ’save’ anyone from ghosts, rather it is a part of the hospital’s tradition, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here