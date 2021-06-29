West Bengal: One Injured In Shootout, Cops Suspect Gang War

A shootout took place in the industrial city of Kharagpur in West Bengal in which a young man received bullet wounds. This shocking incident took place in the Kharida Jinn Talab area of the city. The locals told police that recently several men came to the area and attacked one Sonu Mishra. During the attack, two men, identified as Sher Khan and Posta, fired two bullets at Mishra that hit his stomach. He panicked and jumped into the nearby pond in order to save his life.

Meanwhile, one eyewitness dialled the police control room to report about the shootout. Soon, a team reached the area, however, till then miscreants had fled the spot, said the cops.

The residents of the area told the Kharagpur Town police that since Mishra had jumped into the pond, he survived, but had received two bullet injuries in his stomach. After the shooters left, some people rushed him to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his wounds.

The police team questioned the locals and based on their statements filed an FIR against the unknown miscreants under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police teams have been formed who are searching the suspects. However, till now they haven’t been able to gather any clue regarding the accused.

A source in the Kharagpur Town police station said the shootout seems to be a result of two mafia groups operating in the area. Mishra is suspected to be a part of a mafia group. However, these are only speculations and nothing has been confirmed yet as according to the doctors, Mishra is still in an unconscious state. Police are investigating the case from other angles as well, said Dipak Kumar, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kharagpur.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here