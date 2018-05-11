English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Panchayat Poll Clashes in Bengal's Bhangar Kills Independent Candidate Supporter
Committee supporters alleged that TMC-sheltered miscreants hurled bombs and opened fire on a rally that was taken out in support of the committee-supported Independent candidate.
The poll was delayed as violence had marred the nomination process. (Representational image)
Kolkata: A supporter of an Independent candidate was killed after he was shot in the head during clashes that broke out between supporters of the save farmland committee and ruling TMC in the Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas district in the outskirts of Kolkata.
The victim, Hafizul Mollah, was moved to hospital in Rajarhat in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.
The local Trinamool strongman Arabul Islam allegedly went into hiding after the incident. Sources confirmed that instructions were given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest Arabul.
Thousands of supporters of the anti-power grid save farmland committee are reportedly still agitating in Bhangar demanding immediate arrest of 10 other accused in the case.
The protesters have lit torches and blocked roads with the body of the victim in the Natunhat area of Bhangar Block No 2.
