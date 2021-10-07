West Bengal Police Arrest Two in Bansdroni Shootout

The West Bengal Police has arrested two people involved in the night shootout case, which took place on Tuesday in the Bansdroni area of Kolkata. The accused have been identified as Arpan Chakraborty and Bubai.

A middle-aged promoter identified as Sadhan Banik had suffered bullet injuries. He is, currently, being treated at Peerless Hospital. The doctors have removed the bullet from his body. “Sadhan is recovering and will be discharged soon,” said a doctor.

“The victim had identified his shooters. Police teams raided locations and arrested the duo in the wee hours of Thursday,” added the officer.

According to a senior police officer of Bansdroni, Arpan and Bubai have confessed to the crime. “The duo during interrogation told the police that they had opened fire at Sadhan to kill him but he was lucky to survive.”

The duo during interrogation also said that the duo was hired by one Johnny Bandhopadhyay to kill Sadhan.

The West Bengal Police, during its probe, has learnt that Johnny and Sadhan were once very good friends. “The duo turned into enemies after Sadhan learnt that Johnny was having an illicit relationship with his wife,” added the officer.

The officer said, “A few months back Sadhan had hired a few goons to brutally beat Johnny. Since then Johnny was looking for an opportunity to kill his former friend.”

According to West Bengal Police, Johnny is a regular criminal offender. Several cases have been lodged against him. Johnny was in jail for murdering a youth around three years back. He recently came out of jail on bail.

Police are conducting raids at several locations to nab Johnny and recover the crime weapon.

