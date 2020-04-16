Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

West Bengal Police Constable Prelims Result 2020 Declared at wbpolice.gov.in

The West Bengal Police Constable prelims result can also be checked on the website of Directorate of Excise at excise.wb.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 16, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)

The West Bengal Police recruitment board has announced the police constable prelims result 2020. The exam is conducted for recruitment of excise constable, including lady excise constables, in the subordinate excise service under Finance Department, Government of West Bengal.

The candidates who have applied for the examination can check their result on the official website of West Bengal Police department at wbpolice.gov.in.

The West Bengal Police Constable prelims result can also be checked on the website of Directorate of Excise at excise.wb.gov.in.

Steps to check the West Bengal Police Constable Prelims Result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Police Department at wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on direct link for result of Preliminary Written Test for the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constable)

Step 3: On the next page, log-in using application number, district and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will appear online

Step 5: Save the result and take a print out

Candidates can also check the results on the direct link here.

All shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The venue, date and time of PMT and PET will be announced soon.

