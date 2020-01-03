Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

West Bengal Police Deny Permission for PFI Rally Against Citizenship Law in Murshidabad

The Kerala-based organisation, following the denial of approval, decided to 'postpone its meeting for the time being', PFI West Bengal general secretary Manirul Sheikh said.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 5:48 PM IST
Representative image.

Kolkata: Radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) was on Friday denied permission for its anti-citizenship law rally scheduled on January 5 in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, a senior police officer said.

The Kerala-based organisation, following the denial of approval, decided to "postpone its meeting for the time being", PFI West Bengal general secretary Manirul Sheikh said.

"They (PFI) had applied for permission to hold a rally in Murshidabad district on January 5. However, we haven't given them approval," the senior officer said.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Abu Taher Khan lodged a police complaint against the PFI for entering his name in the list of speakers for the January 5 rally, without seeking his consent.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recently written to the Union Home Minister, seeking a ban on the organisation for its alleged involvement in violence across the state during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

