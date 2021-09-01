West Bengal Police Help Mentally Challenged Boy From Bihar Return Home

The officers of Bagdah police station in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district were patrolling the Natabaria area on Tuesday night when they saw a boy roaming around. After having a brief conversation, the police realised that the boy could only tell his name and a mobile number. The boy had lost his way while going from Kolkata to Bihar. The police called at the number the boy shared and informed the people there that their son was at Bagdah police station. The name of the boy is Nitish Kumar and he is a resident of Saharsa Bihar.

Family sources said that he left the house last Thursday and they were desperately looking for him. They also added that they received a call from Bagdah police station. The police started questioning the boy when they saw him roaming around on the road for no reason. The police found out about the whereabouts of the boy’s house only after they called his family. The boy’s uncles Bablu Kumar and Vaidyanath went to the Bagdah police station on Nitish’s family’s behalf to take the boy with them on Monday.

The officer in charge of the police station, Utpal Saha, handed the boy to his uncles. Vaidyanath thanked the police on behalf of the boy’s family for finding and helping their son return home. This incident must have increased the common man’s trust and respect towards the police.

