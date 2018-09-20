English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
West Bengal Police Lady Constable Exam Date: Exam on 7th October, Admit Cards to release on 24th September 2018
The West Bengal Police will send SMS alert to all candidates who have qualified to appear for the Final Written Examination of West Bengal Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2018, however, it is not responsible for non-delivery of the SMS alert.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Police Lady Constable Exam Date for Final Written Examination has been announced by the West Bengal Police, as per which, the exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 7th October 2018, from 12 noon to 1pm. The Admit Cards will be released on the official website on 24th September 2018, Monday next week.
Thereby candidates qualified for West Bengal Police Lady Constable Final Written Examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website of West Bengal Police - http://policewb.gov.in and download their e-Admit Card once it is released on 24th September 2018.
Candidates can read the official notification regarding West Bengal Police Lady Constable Exam Date and Admit Card at the below mentioned url:
http://policewb.gov.in/wbp/recruit/lady-const/Notice-180918.pdf
