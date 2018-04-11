English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
West Bengal Police Recruitment 2018: 1527 Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector Posts, Apply before 5th May 2018
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 5th May 2018, 5:00PM.
West Bengal PoliceRecruitment 2018 application process to fill 1527 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) has begun on the official website - policewb.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 5th May 2018, 5:00PM.
West Bengal Police - Vacancy Details:
Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch) - 1194
Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) - 333
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent. The applicant must be able to speak, read and write Bengali Language.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://policewb.gov.in/wbp/recruit/si-2018/Information_Online_050418.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must fall between 20 to 27 years as on 1st January 2018.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.7100 to Rs.37,600 plus Grade pay of Rs.3900 and other admissible allowances.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Candidate Category - Rs.270
SC/ ST(West Bengal) - Rs.20 (Processing Fee)
How to apply for West Bengal Police Recruitment 2018 for Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://policewb.gov.in
Step 2 - Download Application Form from the notification flashing on the homepage
Step 3 - Fill in the application form and upload scanned photograph and signature
Step 4 - Pay the application fee online through payment gateway by using Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Net-Banking
Step 5 - Submit the application Form
Step 6 - Downloadthe confirmation page with unique Application Serial No. generated by the system and take a printout for further reference
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board
