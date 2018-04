West Bengal Police Recruitment 2018: 1527 Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector Posts, Apply before 5th May 2018

West Bengal PoliceRecruitment 2018 application process to fill 1527 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) has begun on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 5th May 2018, 5:00PM.Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch) - 1194Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) - 333The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent. The applicant must be able to speak, read and write Bengali Language.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:http://policewb.gov.in/wbp/recruit/si-2018/Information_Online_050418.pdfThe age of the applicants must fall between 20 to 27 years as on 1st January 2018.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.7100 to Rs.37,600 plus Grade pay of Rs.3900 and other admissible allowances.Unreserved Candidate Category - Rs.270SC/ ST(West Bengal) - Rs.20 (Processing Fee)Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://policewb.gov.in Step 2 - Download Application Form from the notification flashing on the homepageStep 3 - Fill in the application form and upload scanned photograph and signatureStep 4 - Pay the application fee online through payment gateway by using Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Net-BankingStep 5 - Submit the application FormStep 6 - Downloadthe confirmation page with unique Application Serial No. generated by the system and take a printout for further referenceThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board