West Bengal Police Recruitment 2018 for Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub Inspector begins 6th April 2018 at policewb.gov.in

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2018 notification to recruit candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) has been released on its official website - policewb.gov.in.The application process for the recruitment is scheduled to begin on 6th April 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 5th May 2018, 5:00PM.West Bengal Police Recruitment 2018 Vacancy Details:Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch)Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch)The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree from any recognized University or Institution.For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The age of the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 years to 27 years as on 1st January 2018. Age-relaxation rules apply as per government’s norms.Application Start Date - 6th April 2018Last Date of Application - 5th May 2018, 5:00PMThe eligible candidates need to submit the application forms via online or off-line mode. The last date to deposit the application forms and submit the processing fees is 10th May 2018, (if applying through online using United Bank of India Challan due to technical reasons.)For further information, applicants are advised to keep a tab on the official website to know more about the eligibility criteria, scheme of examination, and other details.