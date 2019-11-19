Take the pledge to vote

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board Releases Sub-Inspector Result at wbpolice.gov.in, Direct Link

The West Bengal Police result 2019 was released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board at wbpolice.gov.in and excise.wb.gov.in.

Trending Desk

November 19, 2019
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board Releases Sub-Inspector Result at wbpolice.gov.in, Direct Link
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the final Combined Competitive written examination results for the recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector including Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise – 2018 on Monday. The West Bengal Police result 2019 was released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board at wbpolice.gov.in and excise.wb.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination must visit the official website to check the result. Candidates can who had appeared for Final Combined Competitive Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector including Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise – 2018 can check their result via direct link here.

According to an official notification from the Board, "Candidates are advised to search by keying-in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth with selection of his/her permanent District. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Personality Test. The Date, Time and Place of Personality Test will be intimated in due course."

West Bengal Police result 2019: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the scroll "Recruitment of Sub-Inspector & Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise under Department of Finance, Govt. of West Bengal, 2018"

Step 3: A new window will open, click on details

Step 4: Click on West Bengal Police Result of the final combined competitive written examination

Step 5: Enter Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth and district

Step 6: Download your result and take a printout for future reference

