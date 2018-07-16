GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
West Bengal Police SI LSI Recruitment 2018 Admit Cards released at policewb.gov.in, Download Now

The candidates are advised to follow the instructions on their Admit Card’ read the official notification.

Updated:July 16, 2018, 2:35 PM IST
Representative image (Image: PTI)
West Bengal Police SI, LSI Recruitment 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the West Bengal Police on its official website – policewb.gov.in. The West Bengal Police is scheduled to organize the Preliminary examination for the Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2018 on 29th July 2018, this month, from 12 noon to 1:30PM. ‘Neither any paper Admit Card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The candidates are advised to follow the instructions on their Admit Card’ read the official notification. Candidates who had applied for the West Bengal Police SI, LSI Recruitment 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Cards now:

How to download West Bengal Police SI LSI Recruitment 2018 Admit Cards?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://policewb.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ tab
Step 3 – Click on Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector in West Bengal Police - 2018.
Step 4 – Click on Download e-Admit Cards
Step 5 – Click on Click here to Download Admit Card FOR PRELIMINARY WRITTEN EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF OF SI/LSI IN WEST BENGAL POLICE
Step 6 – Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth, click on Submit
Step 7 – Download your e-Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://wbprbsi.applythrunet.co.in/GetAdmitWT.aspx

