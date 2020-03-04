West Bengal Police Sub-Inspector Exam Results 2020 Out

Kolkata: The West Bengal (WB) Police Recruitment Board, Kolkata has declared the Preliminary Results of the West Bengal Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Exam.

The candidates, who had appeared for the West Bengal Police Sub-Inspector exam, can check their results by visiting the official site of West Bengal Police (wbpolice.gov.in).

West Bengal Police SI Result 2020: What happens next

1. Once a candidate qualifies West Bengal Police SI 2020 exam, they will be required to appear for a Physical Medical Test. These tests will begin from March 16.



2. There are two types of physical tests: the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).



3. Online admit cards for the PMT and PET will be available for download from the official website of the West Bengal Police with effect from March 5.



4. Candidates will receive an SMS alert regarding the same on their designated phone number.



5. No offline admit card will be issued for the physical tests.



6. Candidates must produce the print-out of the e-admit cards before entering the PMT and PET arena.







How to check WB Police SI Results 2020

Step 1: Visit the official site of West Bengal Police wbpolice.gov.in



Step 2: On the homepage, select the section that says ‘WB Police Results 2019’



Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another homepage



Step 4: Fill your registration number and other details in the designated boxes



Step 5: Press enter to get the West Bengal Police SI Result 2020



Step 6: Download the results and print out a copy for future reference

Also, candidates can check their results through the direct link given below http://wbpolice.gov.in/WBP/Common/WBP_View_Result.aspx?RecId=20190017&NotId=243.

