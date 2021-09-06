West Bengal Post-poll Violence: CBI Seeks Details of 'Unregistered' Cases from NHRC

The CBI has sought details of unregistered cases across West Bengal in the post-poll violence. The CBI wrote a letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking a report within a week. Sources said that the CBI had given the letter on Monday.

The Human Rights Commission’s report on post-poll violence cases includes details of cases that have not been framed, as well as cases that have not been registered. The delegation of the commission went to the districts of West Bengal after the post-poll violence. The members visited the scene of various incidents and met with the families of the victims.

According to the commission’s report, many families did not report cases to the police for fear, including cases that were officially registered in the police register, which were referred to as unregistered cases in the commission report. The commission submitted the report to the Calcutta High Court. Now the CBI wanted the details of all those unregistered cases.

Meanwhile, Biswajit Sarkar filed a petition in the Sealdah court seeking a post-mortem report and the DNA report of slain BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar, a resident of Narkeldanga in Kolkata. There is a hearing in the court on Tuesday. The DNA report and the post-mortem report are currently with the CBI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here