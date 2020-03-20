Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
2-min read

West Bengal Records 2nd Coronavirus Case After Youth Traveling From London Tests Positive

The Bengal youth was screened at various airports and it was only a day after he returned from abroad that he began complaining of throat pain and breathing problems.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:March 20, 2020, 1:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
West Bengal Records 2nd Coronavirus Case After Youth Traveling From London Tests Positive
Image for representation. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Kolkata: West Bengal reported its second coronavirus case on Friday after a youth who returned from London tested positive.

The patient’s travel history revealed that after landing at Delhi’s IGI Airport on March 13, he took a connecting flight to Kolkata. Two other youths from Punjab and Chhattisgarh had also travelled with him from London and returned to their respective homes, while the Bengal youth headed to his South Kolkata home.

Reports suggest that while no symptoms of the infection were detected during various airport screenings, officials at the Kolkata airport advised him to be home quarantined due to his UK travel.

Soon after, he started developing virus-related symptoms and complained of throat pain and breathing problems. He was rushed to the Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General Hospital in Kolkata and kept in isolation. Tests conducted last night confirmed that he was indeed suffering from the virus. His family members and household workers were also kept in isolation.

The youths from Punjab and Chhattisgarh were tracked immediately, informed about the situation and were told to get themselves admitted in hospitals of their respective states.

Bengal Home Secretary, His Staff Quarantined After 1st COVID Case in State

The diagnosis came days after West Bengal reported its first virus case after a student, who had also returned from the United Kingdom, tested positive for COVID-19. The man, along with his family members and household workers, has been kept in isolation at a quarantine facility in a state hospital in Rajarhat after he was diagnosed on March 17.

According to reports, the man was advised to get himself admitted at the hospital but he ignored the warnings, went home and came in direct contact with his parents, driver, servants and neighbours.

The mother of the student, who is a joint secretary rank officer, has reportedly ‘panicked’ and met West Bengal Home Secretary, Alapan Bandyopadhyay and others at the state office ‘Nabanna,’ sending ripples across the state administration body.

“During her entire movement from the main gate to the 13th floor — she came in contact with more than 10 people. This include the policemen at the main gate and corridor, the liftman, other officers present inside the lift, policemen in front of Alapan Bandyopadhyay’s chamber and a pantry staff who served tea to the patient’s mother,” a source from the state secretariat said.

The Home Secretary, his wife Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee and at least 10 other staff workers were sent on home quarantine after health officials declared the student had tested positive. Following the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed dismay over the actions of his parents.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram