Is 2nd Wave Waning in Bengal? State Records Lowest Cases Since April 14

As the second wave of Covid-19 has been subsiding across the country, the positive impact is also visible in West Bengal. The state on Monday, June 7, recorded 5,887 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest since April 14 when 5,892 people tested positive.

However, 103 people succumbed to the virus in the same period, and the high daily casualties are still a cause of worry for West Bengal.

The confirmed cases of Covid-19 have reached 14,32,019 and 16,362 people have lost their lives to the pandemic in West Bengal so far. Though the recovery rate is very encouraging as 96.98 per cent of all Covid patients have been cured.

Total of 13,88,771 people have recovered so far including 14,352 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

In Kolkata, the numbers of infections have been decreasing since the last few days. Only 610 new patients were found on Monday in Kolkata. The highest, 1171, cases were recorded in North 24 Parganas in the last 24 hours.

The second wave peaked in West Bengal on May 14 when the state reported 20,846 fresh infections, and since then a steady decline has led to new cases going down below the 6,000-mark.

In view of the pandemic slowing down, Chief Minister Mamata Banejree last week eased lockdown curbs. Restaurants and eateries can operate for three hours from 5-8 pm, provided all the staff members are vaccinated. The Chief Minister also urged business owners to arrange vaccines for their staff, underlining the shortage of doses with the government.

Other relaxations include permission to open book shops till 3 pm. The IT sector can also resume offices with 10 percent capacity.

